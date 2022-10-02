Federal Bank hikes interest rates on savings accounts: Details here2 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 02:25 PM IST
- Federal Bank, a private sector lender, has announced an increase in interest rates on saving bank accounts
Federal Bank, a private sector lender, has announced an increase in interest rates on saving bank accounts. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on October 1st, 2022. Since Federal Bank's savings account interest rates are calculated based on the repo rate, they have increased as well after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to hike the repo rate by 50 basis points at its Monetary Policy Committee.