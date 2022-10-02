Federal Bank hikes interest rates on savings accounts: Details here

On savings account end of the day balance of ₹5 Crores to less than ₹25 Crores the bank will now offer an interest rate of 2.90% below RBI’s Repo Rate for amounts up to and including ₹1 Lakh and 1.50% below RBI’s Repo Rate for the remaining balance above ₹1Lakh. Whereas on savings account end of the day balance of ₹25 Crores and above, Federal Bank is now promising an interest rate of 2.90% below RBI’s Repo Rate for amounts up to and including ₹1 Lakh and 1.15% below RBI’s Repo Rate for the remaining balance above ₹1Lakh.