Federal Bank introduces 'Flash Pay' RuPay smart key chain for secure contactless payments. Details here
Flash Pay from Federal Bank is a distinctive RuPay Smart key chain designed for contactless payments, distinguishing itself as the first of its kind with NCMC technology.
Federal Bank has introduced the innovative RuPay Smart key chain, ‘Flash Pay’, which is the first of its kind in the industry and is enabled with NCMC technology. This smart key chain allows users to make contactless payments at NCMC-enabled metro stations without the need to wait in line to purchase tickets or cards specific to the metro stations.