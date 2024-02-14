Federal Bank launches the Stellar Savings Account for its customers.

On February 12, 2024, Federal Bank introduced its newest product, the Stellar Savings Account, aiming to transform the banking sector by delivering exceptional benefits and innovative features. Noteworthy features of the Stellar Savings Account comprise: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One-year complimentary wellness plan : Emphasizing the overall well-being of its customers, Federal Bank presents a complimentary one-year wellness plan alongside the Stellar Savings Account. This distinctive feature underscores the bank's commitment to supporting both the physical and mental health of its clientele.

Insurance coverage : Ensuring peace of mind and financial security, the Stellar Savings Account provides robust insurance coverage, offering protection for customers and their loved ones in the face of unforeseen circumstances.

Milestone benefits : The Stellar Savings Account introduces milestone benefits, ensuring the celebration of each banking achievement with exclusive perks and privileges.

Accelerated reward points : With the Stellar Savings Account, customers can accumulate reward points on every transaction, enjoying accelerated points for debit card expenditures in travel, electronics, and apparel segments, thereby maximizing their rewards.

Eco-friendly debit card: Aligning with its commitment to sustainability, Federal Bank introduces an environmentally friendly debit card with the Stellar Savings Account. This empowers customers to make eco-conscious choices while managing their finances. Commenting on the launch, Shalini Warrier, Executive Director, Federal Bank, said, "At Federal Bank, we remain committed to our philosophy of providing the best products and solutions to customers. Empowering our customers to achieve their financial wellness goals is just one part of that; we are proud to offer solutions that are more holistic in nature. Stellar is surely a solution that will exceed the expectations of our customers and reimagine their banking experience."

The Stellar Savings Account is currently accessible to both new and existing customers at all Federal Bank branches.

