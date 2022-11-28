Federal Bank revises bulk FD rates, now earn as high as 7.92%2 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 03:11 PM IST
Federal Bank, a private sector lender, has modified the interest rates on bulk fixed deposits of more than ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on November 28, 2022. The bank is now offering interest rates ranging from 4.25% to 6.50% on deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to more than 5 years. The bank is now giving a maximum interest rate of 7.92% on deposits worth more than Rs. 50 crore that matures in 1 year, 1 day to 15 months.