Federal Bank, a private sector lender, has modified the interest rates on bulk fixed deposits of more than ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on November 28, 2022. The bank is now offering interest rates ranging from 4.25% to 6.50% on deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to more than 5 years. The bank is now giving a maximum interest rate of 7.92% on deposits worth more than Rs. 50 crore that matures in 1 year, 1 day to 15 months.

Federal Bank Bulk FD Rates

The bank is giving an interest rate of 4.25% on fixed deposits between Rs. 2 crore and Rs. 5 crore that matures in 7 days and 14 days, and Federal Bank is offering an interest rate of 4.75% on those that mature in 15 days and 29 days. The current interest rates offered by Federal Bank are 5.00% for FDs maturing in 30 to 45 days and 5.25% for those maturing in 46 to 60 days. Deposits with maturities between 61 and 90 days will now earn interest at a rate of 5.50%, while deposits with maturities between 91 and 120 days will now earn interest at a rate of 6.25%.

On FDs maturing in 181 days to 270 days, the bank is offering an interest rate of 6.50% and on those maturing in 271 days to less than 1 year, Federal Bank is offering an interest rate of 6.75%. For FDs that mature in a year, Federal Bank promises an interest rate of 6.85%, and for those that mature in a year and a day to 18 months, a rate of 7.00%. Deposits that mature in more than 18 months to two years will earn interest at a rate of 7.15%, and those that mature in more than two years to three years will earn interest at a rate of 7.00%. The bank is now providing interest rates of 6.75% and 6.50% for FDs with maturities of above 3 years to 5 years and above 5 years, respectively.

Federal Bank Bulk NRE FD Rates

As of November 28, 2022, the interest rates on NRE term deposits of Rs. 2 crore and higher are also applicable. The bank is now giving an interest rate range of 6.85% to 6.50% on NRE FDs maturing in 1 year to above 5 years. For a single deposit at the Federal Bank of Rs. 2 crore and above, senior citizen advantages are not applicable.

On November 18, 2022, Federal Bank revised the interest rate for fixed deposits under ₹2 Cr. For FDs expiring in 7 days to 2223 days or more, the bank is now offering interest rates ranging from 3.00% to 6.30% for the general public and 3.50% to 6.95% for senior citizens. The bank presently offers a maximum interest rate of 7.75% for elderly people and 7.25% for the general public for deposits maturing in 700 days.