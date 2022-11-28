Federal Bank revises bulk FD rates, now earn as high as 7.92%

On FDs maturing in 181 days to 270 days, the bank is offering an interest rate of 6.50% and on those maturing in 271 days to less than 1 year, Federal Bank is offering an interest rate of 6.75%. For FDs that mature in a year, Federal Bank promises an interest rate of 6.85%, and for those that mature in a year and a day to 18 months, a rate of 7.00%. Deposits that mature in more than 18 months to two years will earn interest at a rate of 7.15%, and those that mature in more than two years to three years will earn interest at a rate of 7.00%. The bank is now providing interest rates of 6.75% and 6.50% for FDs with maturities of above 3 years to 5 years and above 5 years, respectively.

