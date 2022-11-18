Federal Bank revises FD rates, now offers up to 7.75% on a tenor of 700 days3 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2022, 02:28 PM IST
- The private sector lender Federal Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
The private sector lender Federal Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of today 18-11-2022. Following the revision, the bank is now offering an interest rate ranging from 3.00% to 6.30% for the general public and 3.50% to 6.95% for senior citizens on FDs maturing in 7 days to 2223 days and above. For deposits maturing in 700 days, the bank is now giving a maximum interest rate of 7.25% for the general public and 7.75% for senior citizens.