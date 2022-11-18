Federal Bank revises FD rates, now offers up to 7.75% on a tenor of 700 days

Current interest rates offered by Federal Bank are 6.25% for FDs maturing in 20 months and 6.10% for those maturing from above 20 months to 699 days. On deposits maturing in 700 Days, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 7.25% and on those maturing in 701 days to less than 3 years, Federal Bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.40%. Federal Bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.50% on FDs maturing in 3 years to less than 5 years and 6.30% on those maturing in 5 years to 2221 days. Deposits maturing in 2222 Days to 2223 days and above will now fetch an interest rate of 6.50% and 6.30%.