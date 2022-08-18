Federal Bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits: Details inside3 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 05:13 PM IST
- Federal Bank, a private sector lender, raised the interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore.
Federal Bank, a private sector lender, raised the interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new interest rates are effective as of August 17, 2022. The bank is now offering interest rates on fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to more than 75 months that span from 3.00% to 5.75% for the general public and 3.50% to 6.40% for senior citizens.