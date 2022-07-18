Federal Bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits: Details inside

On deposits with maturities ranging from 2222 days to 75 months, Federal Bank is now giving an interest rate of 5.95 per cent. Furthermore, the bank is now guaranteeing an interest rate of 5.75 per cent on deposits that mature in 7 to 10 years. Following the interest rate modification, elderly residents will now get an interest rate ranging from 4.75 per cent to 6.40 per cent on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years from Federal Bank in addition to the 0.50 per cent higher than the regular rate provided by the bank.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}