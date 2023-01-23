Federal Bank revises interest rates on savings accounts effective from today

The third quarter of the current fiscal year, or Q3 FY23, which concluded in December 2022, saw Federal Bank's highest standalone net profit ever at ₹803.6 crore, up 54% from ₹521.7 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. The bank reported ROA for the third quarter of 1.33% and an ROE of 15.91%, coupled with its highest-ever net interest income of Rs. 1957 Cr., a growth of 27.14% YoY. The bank's overall business reached Rs. 369581.25 Cr as of December 31, 2022, a growth of 16.89%. The total amount of deposits jumped from 175431.70 Cr as of December 31, 2021 to Rs. 201408.12 Cr as of December 31, 2022. To Rs. 68967.14 Cr., CASA Deposits grew by 7.19%.