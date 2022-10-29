Federal Bank revises interest rates on savings bank deposits: Details here2 min read . Updated: 29 Oct 2022, 03:17 PM IST
- Federal Bank, a private sector lender, has modified the interest rates on savings bank accounts.
Federal Bank, a private sector lender, has modified the interest rates on savings bank accounts. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on October 29, 2022. Savings account interest rates of Federal Bank are linked to the repo rate which is now 5.90%. Since interest rates are linked with repo rates, they will fluctuate whenever RBI modifies the repo rate.