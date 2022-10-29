Federal Bank revises interest rates on savings bank deposits: Details here

The bank offers an interest rate of 2.90% below RBI’s repo rate for amounts up to and including ₹1Lakh and 0.10% above RBI’s repo rate for the remaining balance above ₹1Lakh on savings account with end of the balance of ₹50 Crores to less than ₹150 Crores. On savings account balance end of the balance of ₹150 Crores and above, the bank will now offer an interest rate of 2.90% below RBI’s repo rate for amounts up to and including ₹1Lakh and 1.15% below RBI’s repo rate for the remaining balance above ₹1Lakh.