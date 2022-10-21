Federal Bank revises penalty charges on premature withdrawals of fixed deposits

As of Q2 FY23, Federal Bank's standalone net profit improved by roughly 53% YoY to ₹703.7 crore from ₹460.3 crore in Q2 FY22. Net income interest (NII) for the lender climbed by almost 19% YoY, from ₹1,479.4 crore to ₹1,762 crore recorded in the same period last year. Its net interest margin (NIM), on the other hand, increased to 3.30%. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) at Federal Bank were 2.46% as opposed to 2.69% in the previous quarter. However, its net NPA reduced from 0.94% to 0.78% quarter over quarter (QoQ). The gross NPA, at 2.46%, was the lowest in 24 quarters, while its net NPA, at 34 quarters, was the lowest, as per the bank.