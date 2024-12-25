Fed's rate cuts and hawkish outlook: Implications for Indian markets

Impact on asset classes in India

Equities: Indian stock markets have already reacted negatively to the Fed’s hawkish outlook, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty witnessing sharp declines. On 19 December, the Sensex crashed 1,153.17 points, or 1.44%, to open at 79,029.03, while the Nifty 50 opened at 23,877.15, down 321.70 points, or 1.33%. The potential for reduced foreign capital inflows is a concern as the US debt market, with its more attractive returns, becomes a stronger alternative. This triggers the likelihood of a near-term pullback in the market, as the Fed’s less dovish stance increases uncertainty in the investment environment.