Federal Scapia: Frequent travellers can explore this co-branded card for airport privileges, rewards

Credit cards: The Scapia card is designed for travel enthusiasts, allowing them to convert everyday expenses into travel experiences. The Federal Scapia co-branded credit card can be obtained through a fully digital onboarding process via the Scapia app.

The virtual credit card can be activated instantly, and a physical card is sent within 2 to 5 days.

To be able to apply for this credit card, an applicant must be an Indian citizen, and aged between 21 and 65 in case of salaried and between 25 and 65 in case of self-employed. These are some of the key features of the Federal Scapia card:

Key features of the Scapia card Airport privileges: There are several airport privileges, including unlimited domestic lounge access, complimentary dining, shopping and spa with a monthly spending of ₹10,000 on a VISA or ₹15,000 on a Rupay card every month.

Reward: There is a 10 per cent reward on every eligible offline and online spend.

Forex markup fee: There is a zero forex markup on all international transactions.

Redemption: The Scapia app offers instant redemption on flights, hotels, and buses, with 1 reward equal to 1 Scapia Coin.

In-app payment: There is a provision for instant in-app payment.

To settle your dues, you need to take the following steps: I. Navigate to the Credit Card section in the 'Scapia' App.

II. Now select the 'Pay Your Bill' option.

III. Payments can be made via UPI or Net Banking.

IV. The other option is to make payments through IMPS or NEFT. For this, one needs to go to the ‘Manage Card’ section and choose the 'Repay via IMPS/NEFT' option. There, one can find the account details, including account name, account number, and IFSC.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.