Festival ready: 5 essential tips to safeguard from scams during Diwali and Dussehra shopping

As the holiday season approaches, festive shopping can quickly become overwhelming. With enticing sales and endless gift options, it’s easy to overspend or fall victim to online scams. Planning and staying informed are crucial to ensure a smooth and budget-friendly experience.

Here are some essential tips to help you navigate your holiday shopping wisely and securely 1)Plan ahead Creating a budget and a gift list helps avoid impulsive purchases and overspending. Use apps and websites for price comparisons.

"Planning is key to smart festive shopping. Create a detailed budget and gift list to avoid impulsive purchases. Utilize websites and apps for price comparisons," says Ridhima Kansal, Director of Rosemoore.

2)Shop early Shop ahead of time to avoid last-minute rushes. Look for value packs or gift combos, and take advantage of promotional offers and cashback. In stores, stay vigilant and keep your receipts for exchanges.

Shop early to avoid last-minute stress and stock shortages. Look for cheap value packs or gift combos, and take advantage of promotional offers and cashback. In stores, stay alert and keep your receipts for exchanges. For online purchases, click-and-collect to save on shipping and reduce the risk of lost packages. Remember, meaningful gifts don’t always require spending a lot," advises Ridhima.

3)Online Safety If shopping online, use click-and-collect to save on shipping and prevent package theft. Secure your accounts with unique passwords and enable two-factor authentication.

Be wary of time-limited offers designed to trigger impulse buying. Check the price history for significant purchases to ensure the sale price is genuine. Don’t overlook small businesses that offer unique gifts and personalized services. When shopping in-store, stick to a list to avoid unnecessary purchases and stay focused on buying meaningful gifts without overspending, advises Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO of Saraf Furniture.

4)Be cautious with sales Before sales begin, add items to your cart to snag deals quickly. Watch out for time-limited offers that trigger emotional purchases.

Be cautious of emails or texts requesting sensitive information—report any suspicious attempts. Instead of clicking on links, type the retailer's URL directly into your browser. Always check for "https" and a padlock icon during checkout to confirm a secure connection. Avoid saving your credit card information on shopping sites, as this can increase risk if the site is compromised. By following these precautions, you'll shop more confidently this festive season, advises Abhishek Tiwari, Global Business Head of NetSetGo Media.

Choose payment wisely Prefer credit cards over debit cards for online purchases to minimize liability. Consider using virtual credit card numbers for better control over spending. Always monitor your bank statements for unusual transactions and avoid using public Wi-Fi unless you have a VPN.

Use a credit card instead of a debit card for online payments to minimize liability in case of fraud. If you shop online frequently, consider using a virtual credit card number to better monitor your spending. Be cautious with public Wi-Fi; if necessary, use a VPN. Regularly check your bank and credit card statements for unusual transactions and set up alerts for added security. Remember, legitimate companies will never ask for personal information via email or SMS. , advises Hariom Seth, Founder of Tagglabs.

By following these tips, you can enjoy a stress-free and secure holiday shopping experience.

