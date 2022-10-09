This festive season, the largest lender in India, State Bank of India (SBI) is offering concession of 15 basis points to 30 basis points on its home loans from October 4, 2022, to January 31, 2023. The normal interest rates on SBI home loans range from 8.55% to 9.05%. While under the bank's festive campaign offer, the rates are cheaper from 8.40% to 9.05%. There are zero processing fees on SBI's regular and top-up home loans. However, to avail of the lowest rate and cheaper EMIs, your CIBIL score matters.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}