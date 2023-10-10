The festive season is around the corner, it's that time of the year when we go on a shopping spree. From electronic gadgets to home decor and furnishings, the list is long. The majority of us have already penned down our checklist of purchases. Despite our plans, it's easy to be lured by online shopping deals and various promotions.

Experts suggest some tips to save smartly, and not end up overspending this festive season.

1)Budgeting

The first step is to create a budget to establish how much you can spend. “To avoid it, set a practical budget, keeping it within 50% of your monthly income. This ensures you can enjoy the festivities without straining your finances," said Kumar Saurav, Chief Strategy Officer, AdCounty Media.

“Make sure you are aware of the actual amount you must spend this holiday season. Be honest when estimating how much money you'll have left over after your typical monthly expenses and have your bank statements handy," said Tejpal Singh Shekhawat, Founder & CEO, Kalyanam Furniture.

The festive season is often synonymous with extravaganza. You must stick to your pocket to enjoy the festivities.

According to Ashish Aggarwal, MD, Acube Ventures, budgeting is the key. The secret to reconciling your holiday spending with your financial capability is smart money management.

2)Compare prices to get the best deals

Be patient and compare prices to get the best deals. Kumar Saurav suggested utilising comparison websites and apps to make informed choices and avoid overpaying. Looking at festive discounts from the consumer’s perspective, might seem beneficial at first but there is a hoard of terms and conditions attached that customers often overlook, he added.

3)The deceptive discounts

Experts suggested to prevent impulsive purchases and wasteful spending. “Don’t fall for multiple time-bound offers offer lesser discounts during daytime and higher ones during night time," said Kumar Saurav.

According to an analysis by Ace Turtle, the average discount on days when there are no sales events is 47%, which barely increases to 50% on such days. So, the notion of heavier discounting during the festivities might not be true in all cases, he added.

4)Credit Cards

Credit cards, which are readily available and don't need prompt payment, may cause you to overspend. “Don't indulge in peer pressure to do things that your will doesn't allow," said Ashish Aggarwal.

By following these tips, you can ensure that you are stress-free financially and can take full advantage of the festivals.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!