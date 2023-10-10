Festive season: Four smart money tips to avoid overspending during this holiday shopping rush
Experts suggest some tips to save smartly, and not end up overspending this festive season
The festive season is around the corner, it's that time of the year when we go on a shopping spree. From electronic gadgets to home decor and furnishings, the list is long. The majority of us have already penned down our checklist of purchases. Despite our plans, it's easy to be lured by online shopping deals and various promotions.