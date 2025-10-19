‘No-cost’ EMIs and other money mistakes to dodge this festive season
In the excitement of Diwali, Christmas and New Year’s, people often focus solely on the joy of the moment and forget the financial consequences of overspending. Here's how to protect yourself from harmful financial decisions.
As India lights up for the festive season, the air is thick with excitement. While the festive period is essential for cultural and emotional connection, financial exuberance often leads to a severe post-celebration strain. With households poised to spend record amounts this year, the temptation to indulge is high, but so are the financial pitfalls that can derail long-term financial health. The key to a stress-free celebration is understanding the traps and planning a defence.