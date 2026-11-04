Festive shopping on EMIs? Beware the debt trap of stacking them

Big-ticket purchases for most Indian households tend to be concentrated around festivals, sales and wedding seasons. With average ticket sizes for durable goods rising, Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) schemes and equated monthly instalments (EMIs) have made high-value purchases more accessible.
The trend is being fuelled by platforms that highlight the small monthly payment rather than the total cost, framing a ₹30,000 item as a commitment of just ₹4,800 a month. Buyers often purchase multiple products on instalments simultaneously, normalizing a risky habit known as EMI stacking, particularly during the festive season.