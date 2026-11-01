Festive-season clean-up: how to declutter your mutual fund and stock portfolio

“Check for stocks with less than 1% weights and sell them if they are not adding any value to the overall portfolio. Review the thesis you had in mind for each stock and see if it still holds good. If you don’t recollect the thesis or bought it on just a tip, then sell it regardless of its performance. Use the freed-up cash to invest in a sounder stock or mutual fund. Weakening of a company’s fundamentals could be another reason to sell a stock,” said Aarati Krishnan, head of advisory at PrimeInvestor Financial Research.