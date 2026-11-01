Festive-season clean-up: how to declutter your mutual fund and stock portfolio

Alongside celebrations, India's festival season is also a time for clearing out cupboards, closets and homes. It may be a good time to turn your attention to something less visible but equally in need of a clean-up: your investment portfolio
Over time, investments can accumulate across mutual funds and direct stocks, often with overlapping holdings or little contribution to overall returns. Keeping track of them, and assessing how each fits into the larger portfolio, can become an increasingly complicated exercise.