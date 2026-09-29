File ITR now or wait until the new 21 October tax audit deadline? What taxpayers need to know

The tax audit deadline for AY 2026-27 has been extended from 30 September to 21 October 2026. But if you have already completed your tax audit, do you need to wait until 21 October to file your ITR?
An expert explains when you can file early, what you should check first, and what happens if a mistake is found later.
Yes.
Isha Sekhri, Founder, Isha Sekhri & Associates LLP, said 21 October is only the extended specified date for furnishing the tax audit report, while 21 November 2026 is the extended due date for filing the ITR.
Neither date blocks earlier filing once both are genuinely complete. The law builds in a one-month gap between them: the specified date for the audit report is defined as one month before the ITR due date, so when the audit date moved to 21 October, the ITR date moved in tandem from 31 October to 21 November to preserve that gap, she mentioned.
Once Form 3CA-3CD or 3CB-3CD is uploaded, the UDIN is validated, and the assessee approves the report on the portal, the ITR can be filed immediately. There is no requirement to wait until the extended deadline, she added.
Sekhri said there is no legal requirement to wait, as the extension is relief, not a mandate to delay. Best practice is to file as soon as the audit is genuinely finalised.
Before filing, taxpayers should confirm that the audit report shows “Approved” status with a valid acknowledgement number and UDIN. They should also ensure that the return figures match the audited financial statements and that Form 26AS, AIS and TIS data have been reconciled, as these records can continue to be updated and mismatches may trigger notices, she said.
Sekhri said taxpayers should check the following points:
The ITR can be revised if a mistake is subsequently found in the audit report. Sekhri said the ITR due date is 21 November 2026, while the revised return can be filed until 31 December 2026.
Taxpayers should not file a fresh original ITR again. Instead, the revised-return route under section 139(5) should be used.
The practical sequence is to have the chartered accountant correct and re-file the tax audit report first, followed by a revised ITR reflecting the corrected figures and referencing the revised audit report, she said.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified expert for the latest laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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