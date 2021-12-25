CSC has readied around 75,000 centres mainly in urban and semi-urban areas to provide income tax return filing service.
For e-filing the returns, citizens can visit the CSC with their PAN card, Aadhaar, residential address proof, details of source of income, and bank account number.
Once the details are uploaded by the village level entrepreneur (VLE) managing the CSC, the citizen receives a call from the companies asking for additional details. After complete details are submitted, the ITR is filed within 3-7 days and e-verified. The citizen then receives acknowledgement of the ITR and the computation on mail.
