More than 4 crore ITRs for the last fiscal have been e-filed, with around 8.7 lakh returns being filed on December 21 alone, the I-T department said on Wednesday.

With December 31 being the last date for filing FY'21 income tax returns (ITRs) for individual taxpayers, there has been surge in e-filing and 46.77 lakh returns were filed in the last seven days.

Govt has come up with various offers to speed up ITR filing. One such scheme is being offered by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

CSC expects 25 lakh people to file income tax returns for the financial year 2020-21 through more than 75,000 of its centres across the country.

Under this offer, Village Level Entrepreneurs or VLEs have been asked to file 1000 Income Tax Returns i.e. ITR by December 31, 2021.

Whichever VLEs achieve this goal, the lucky winners will get a chance to win the Royal Enfield Bullet, the CSC announced on Twitter.

According to CSC, VLEs can also win commissions up to ₹1 lakh.

The department said it expects 25 lakh people to file income tax returns for the financial year 2020-21 through more than 75,000 of its centres across the country.

CSC has readied around 75,000 centres mainly in urban and semi-urban areas to provide income tax return filing service.

For e-filing the returns, citizens can visit the CSC with their PAN card, Aadhaar, residential address proof, details of source of income, and bank account number.

Once the details are uploaded by the village level entrepreneur (VLE) managing the CSC, the citizen receives a call from the companies asking for additional details. After complete details are submitted, the ITR is filed within 3-7 days and e-verified. The citizen then receives acknowledgement of the ITR and the computation on mail.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.