File your IT returns now to avoid interest penalty

The interest charged is simple interest and will not compound each month. To give an example, if your outstanding tax liability is ₹1.3 lakh, you will have to pay ₹1,300 every month till the date you file your ITR. Since the interest is calculated on a monthly basis and kicks in at the start of each month past the original due date, if you file your ITR even on the first day of any month, you will still have to pay the full interest amount for that month.