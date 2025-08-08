Filed ITR? Here's how you can check the refund status online

In this income tax return (ITR) filing season, it becomes important to track the status to ensure the ITR has been successfully verified and processed by the Income Tax Department.

Checking your ITR status is also important to quickly resolve any issues and avoid penalties by identifying and correcting errors early.

Notably, the Income Tax Department has made the process to check the tax returns online much quicker and simpler. Here’s a quick guide to help you check your ITR status online in just a few simple steps —

What will you need to check the tax refund status? To check the tax refund status, you need the following details

User ID and Password: You need a user ID and password to log into the system.

PAN linked with Aadhaar: Your PAN must also be linked to your Aadhaar.

Here's a step-by-step guide to check the refund status —

On Income tax portal Step 1: Go to the income tax portal at eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/.

Step 2: Log in to your account with your user ID and password.

Step 3: Select the ‘e-File’ tab, click on 'Income Tax Returns' followed by ‘View Filed Returns’

Step 4: The status of your current and past income tax returns will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Select the 'View details,' to check the status of your income tax refund.

On the NSDL portal Step 1: Go to the NSDL Portal at nsdl.com/oltas/refund-status-pan.

Step 2: Fill in information such as PAN details, choose the Assessment Year from the drop-down menu and enter the Captcha Code

Step 3: Select ‘Proceed’ in the Taxpayer Refund (PAN) option.

Step 4: You will be taken to a page showing the ‘Refund Status’.

What does the income tax return status say? Upon checking the tax refund status, you may face four different scenarios:

1- Tax refund is issued.

2- A partial tax refund is issued.

3- The department has adjusted the full refund.

4- The tax refund has failed.