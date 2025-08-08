Filed ITR? Here's how you can check the refund status online

In this income tax return (ITR) filing season, it becomes important to track the status to ensure the ITR has been successfully verified and processed by the Income Tax Department.
Checking your ITR status is also important to quickly resolve any issues and avoid penalties by identifying and correcting errors early.
Notably, the Income Tax Department has made the process to check the tax returns online much quicker and simpler. Here’s a quick guide to help you check your ITR status online in just a few simple steps —
To check the tax refund status, you need the following details
Step 1: Go to the income tax portal at eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/.
Step 2: Log in to your account with your user ID and password.
Step 3: Select the ‘e-File’ tab, click on 'Income Tax Returns' followed by ‘View Filed Returns’
Step 4: The status of your current and past income tax returns will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Select the 'View details,' to check the status of your income tax refund.
Step 1: Go to the NSDL Portal at nsdl.com/oltas/refund-status-pan.
Step 2: Fill in information such as PAN details, choose the Assessment Year from the drop-down menu and enter the Captcha Code
Step 3: Select ‘Proceed’ in the Taxpayer Refund (PAN) option.
Step 4: You will be taken to a page showing the ‘Refund Status’.
Upon checking the tax refund status, you may face four different scenarios:
1- Tax refund is issued.
2- A partial tax refund is issued.
3- The department has adjusted the full refund.
4- The tax refund has failed.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to consult a qualified tax professional for guidance specific to their financial situation and compliance requirements.
