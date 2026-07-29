Filed ITR in May or June? Here's why you should revisit it and check these 7 key things before 31 July deadline

Many taxpayers prefer to file their ITR early to avoid a last-minute rush. However, if you had filed the return in May or June, it is important to revisit it once before 31 July.
Over the last few months, revised TDS statements and additional information from banks and financial institutions may have been reflected in the department’s systems. A quick review can help taxpayers identify mistakes, claim missing tax credits, and avoid refund delays or future notices.
Here are the key things you need to check before the 31 July deadline:
Taxpayers who filed their return months ago should first check whether the verification process was completed successfully.
“An ITR that has been filed but not yet verified is considered invalid,” said Nishant Shanker, Tax & Investments Expert, Navraj Global Advisors. He added that the return status should show “Successfully e-Verified”.
Where to check: Income Tax e-filing portal → Services → Income Tax Returns → View Filed Returns
“Taxpayers should revisit the Annual Information Statement (AIS), Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS) and Form 26AS to ensure that the income and taxes reported in the return continue to match the department’s records,” explained Shanker.
He explained that additional information may be reported after the return has already been filed, especially by banks, employers and other reporting entities.
Where to check: Income Tax portal → AIS and TIS sections; Form 26AS through the portal
Taxpayers file their returns based on the TDS information available at that time. However, employers and deductors may revise their TDS statements later.
“Fresh tax credits may become available in Form 26AS even after the ITR has been filed. Taxpayers should verify whether all eligible TDS has been reflected, as missing credits can impact the final tax liability or refund amount,” he said.
Where to check: Form 26AS and AIS on the income tax portal
He mentioned that “incorrect or inactive bank account details can delay refunds even after successful processing of the return. Taxpayers should ensure that the selected account is pre-validated.”
Where to check: Income Tax portal → My Profile → My Bank Account
After filing the return, taxpayers may realise that certain income sources, deductions or exemptions were missed.
“Taxpayers should take another look at their return to confirm that all sources of income, deductions, exemptions, capital gains, foreign assets, and carry-forward losses have been correctly reported,” he added.
While supporting documents are generally not required to be uploaded with the ITR, taxpayers should maintain proper records.
He added that “Form 16, TDS certificates, investment proofs, bank statements, capital gains workings and other supporting documents may be required if the return is selected for verification or scrutiny.”
“Taxpayers should periodically check the e-filing portal, registered email and mobile number for any intimation, defect notice or request for clarification. Prompt responses can prevent unnecessary disputes and interest costs,” he mentioned.
“If a taxpayer identifies an omission, incorrect income disclosure, missed deduction or any other mistake after the return has been filed and e-verified, the appropriate course is to file a revised return,” said Shanker.
He added that a revised return replaces the original return and should be filed as soon as the error is noticed.
Regarding the timeline, he noted that “a revised return can generally be filed up to 31 December of the relevant assessment year or before completion of the assessment, whichever is earlier.”
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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