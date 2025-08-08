Filed ITR? Your income tax refund email could be a scam, I-T Department reveals FAKE ID | Here's what you should do

The Income Tax Department has warned taxpayers about a rising wave of phishing scams amid an increase in ITR filings by citizens.

Scammers are trying to impersonate the I-T Department and promising fake refunds, it warned.

The Income Tax Department issued a public alert on X to warn taxpayers about the ongoing income tax scam.

It warned that emails from sender donotreply@incometaxindiafilling.gov.in are fake and asked taxpayers to not open any links sent from this fake ID to avoid getting scammed.

What is the Income Tax Department phishing scam? In the income tax phishing scam, fraudsters with the email ID donotreply@incometaxindiafilling.gov.in are sending emails to taxpayers who have filed their ITRs saying that there has been an error in calculating their tax, and a refund needs to be issued.

The I-T department asked not to click any links to avoid income tax scam.

“If you’ve filed your Income Tax Return & received an email stating that there has been an error in calculating your tax and a refund has to be issued, — DO NOT click any links,” the Income Tax Department said, adding, “It’s a phishing scam!”

It also disclosed the email ID of the sender involved in the income tax scam — donotreply@incometaxindiafilling.gov.in (FAKE)

“Beware of phishing scams! The Income Tax Department never asks for confidential information like passwords, OTPs, or bank details over phone, email, or SMS,” it said.

What to do to avoid income tax scam? The I-T department has issued instructions you can follow to avoid falling into an income tax phishing scam. Check them out: