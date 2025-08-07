Filed ITR? Your income tax return will become invalid if you don't do THIS step within 30 days

Income tax returns: The Income-Tax (I-T) Department has noted that when filing your returns all assessees must complete the process by completing e-verification of their ITR filing.

In fact, not doing so within 30 days after filing your returns may result in your ITR refund getting delayed due to “invalid” or “incomplete” process.

The tax department has clarified that you can complete the requirement on the e-filing portal using Aadhaar OTP, net banking, or electronic verification code (EVC) generated using a pre-validated bank account or pre-validated demat account, to ensure a secure and hassle-free process.

Also Read | Income Tax: Know THESE 10 key terms before you file your return

Steps to e-verify your ITR on income tax portal Go to the income tax department's e-filing portal here (incometax.gov.in). Click on ‘e-Verify Return’.

You need to enter your PAN, assessment year for which the verification is being done (2025-26), and acknowledgment number.

Alternatively, you can also log in with your PAN and password, then go to “My Account” and then click “e-Verify Return”.

The new page will then display the file for which verification is pending.

Click on “e- verify” where you will be shown three options: 1) I already have an EVC to e-verify my return.

2) I do not have an EVC and I would like to generate EVC to e-verify my return.

3) I would like to use Aadhaar OTP to e-verify my return.

In case of successful e-verification, an acknowledgment will be sent to you.

What other ways can I e-verify my ITR? Another simple way to e-verify is by logging into the net banking portal and navigating through the e-verify ITR segment.

You can also verify through Aadhaar OTP to the mobile number registered and mapped with Aadhaar to confirm and e-verify the returns.

What if I prefer offline process for ITR verification? EVC through bank ATM can be done; or

Duly Verified ITR-V in the prescribed format and in the prescribed manner can be sent through ordinary or speed post or other mode to the following address only: Centralised Processing Centre, Income Tax Department, Bengaluru - 560500, Karnataka.

In case of ITR-V sent through speed post, the date on which the duly verified ITR-V received at CPC shall be considered for the purpose of determination of the 30 days period.

Can someone else verify your filing for you? The Authorised signatory or representative can e-Verify the return on behalf of the assessee using any of the following methods:

Aadhaar OTP: OTP will be sent to the number registered with Aadhaar.

Net Banking: EVC generated through net banking will be sent to the mobile number and email ID registered with the e-Filing portal.

Bank Account / Demat Account EVC: EVC generated through the pre-validated and EVC-enabled bank account / demat account will be sent to the mobile number and email ID registered with the e-Filing portal.

What happens if e-verification or ITR-V is submitted after deadline? Where the return of income is uploaded within due date but e-verified or ITR-V submitted after 30 days of uploading, in such cases the date of e-verification / ITR-V submission shall be treated as the date of furnishing the return of income and all consequences of late filing of return under the act shall follow, as applicable.