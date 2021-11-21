Filed your income tax return? Here’s how to verify it

Aadhaar-based OTP: You can opt for this method under two conditions. The first is that your PAN should be linked to your Aadhaar and the second is that the Aadhaar number must be linked to an active mobile number. If you meet the two prerequisites, you can select the ‘verify using OTP on mobile’ option available on the e-verify page.

