Filed your ITR before 31 July but found an error later? Tax expert explains who can revise and how

Taxpayers who filed their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the assessment year 2026‑27 before the 31 July deadline but later spotted an error or omission still have an opportunity to correct it.

Although the 31 July deadline has passed, the Income Tax Act, 1961, permits eligible taxpayers to revise their returns if certain conditions are met.

What is revised return? A revised return helps taxpayers correct inadvertent mistakes such as omissions of income, incorrect deduction claims, errors in banking account details and common reporting lapses.

Filing a corrected ITR return not only ensures compliance but also reduces the risk of future notices triggered by mismatched tax details.

What are legal provisions? Nishant Shanker, Tax Controversy & Dispute Resolution, Navraj Global Advisors, explains the legal provisions. He says, “Taxpayers who discover an error in their ITR after the due date need not panic. The Income-tax Act permits the filing of a revised return under Section 139(5), provided the original return was filed within the prescribed time. Common errors, such as omission of income, incorrect claims, or reporting mistakes, can be rectified by filing a revised return through the e-filing portal. However, taxpayers should ensure that the revised return is based on complete and accurate information, as repeated revisions or significant discrepancies may invite closer scrutiny from the tax authorities.”

What should you check before submission? Tax and investment professionals advise taxpayers to check and review key details, including income reported in Form 16, Annual Information Statement (AIS), Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS) and tax credits reflected in Form 26AS, before clicking on the ‘submit’ button of their revised return.

Why does accuracy matter? With tax authorities increasingly relying on data matching and artificial intelligence-driven digital verification, accuracy, honesty, transparency and accountability have become more important than ever.

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