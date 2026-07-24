Filed your ITR? Don't miss this final step or your income tax return may be treated as invalid

Filing an Income Tax Return (ITR) before the deadline is important, but many taxpayers overlook the equally important step of e-verification. However, filing the return alone does not complete the tax filing process. Unless the return is verified within the prescribed time under the Income-tax Act, it may be treated as an invalid return, effectively as if it was never filed.

The Income Tax Department processes returns only after successful verification. This means refunds, tax computations and any subsequent communication from the department can be delayed if the verification is not completed.

The e-filing portal allows taxpayers to verify their returns online through multiple methods, eliminating the need to send a signed physical ITR-V to the Centralised Processing Centre (CPC) in most cases.

Why is e-verification of your ITR important? As per the Income Tax Department, an Income Tax Return must be verified after filing for it to be considered valid. If the return is not verified within the prescribed timeline, it is treated as invalid under the Income-tax Act. In such cases, taxpayers may have to file a fresh return, subject to the applicable provisions and deadlines.

Once the return is successfully verified, the department begins processing it. This includes determining tax liability, issuing refunds where applicable and communicating any notices or updates through the e-filing portal.

Taxpayers should also ensure that basic prerequisites are in place before attempting e-verification. These include linking PAN with Aadhaar, pre-validating a bank account, keeping the registered mobile number active and having the ITR acknowledgement number readily available.

How can you e-verify your Income Tax Return? The Income Tax Department offers several electronic verification options to suit different taxpayers. The most commonly used method is Aadhaar OTP. Under this option, taxpayers receive a one-time password on the mobile number linked with Aadhaar, which can be entered on the e-filing portal to complete verification.

Other available methods include:

Aadhaar OTP

Electronic Verification Code (EVC) through a pre-validated bank account

Net banking

Digital Signature Certificate (DSC)

EVC generated through an eligible bank ATM Taxpayers using net banking can directly access the Income Tax e-filing portal through their bank's internet banking facility and complete the verification process without entering a separate OTP.

Those opting for EVC can generate the code through a pre-validated bank account or an eligible ATM. The code is sent to the registered mobile number and email address and must be entered on the e-filing portal to verify the return.