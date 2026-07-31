Filed your ITR in the last hour? These 5 mistakes can trigger a defective return notice

As the 31 July income tax return (ITR) filing deadline enters its final hours, many taxpayers are rushing to submit their returns before the clock hits 12 am. In the hurry to complete the process, small errors can go unnoticed and some of them may lead to complications after the ITR has already been filed.
One of the most post-filing issues is the possibility of receiving a defective return notice from the income tax department. Such notices are linked to inconsistencies and omissions or filing errors. Hence, taxpayers are advised to take a moment to review their details before finally clicking on the submit button.
The income tax department issues a defective return notification under Section 139(9) when a filed return is found to be incomplete or inconsistent. Here are the top five reasons that may trigger it:
The procedure for responding to defective return notice and e-file rectified ITR under section 139(9) is as follows:
Taxpayers should carefully compare the information available in AIS, Form 26AS and TIS with their own financial records before submitting the return. This reduces the chances of receiving a defective tax return.
And in case there is any discrepancy in the AIS, taxpayers should report it on the income tax portal with supporting evidence. However, if the information reflected in the AIS is correct, it must also be disclosed in the ITR, even if the income is exempt, falls below the taxable threshold, or has already been subjected to TDS (tax deducted at source).
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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