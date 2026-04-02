Filing Income Tax gets easier as CBDT rolls out AI-assisted website: Kar Saathi — What you need to know

The Income Tax Department on Thursday, 2 April, launched a new website, ‘Kar Saathi’, which it says is extremely easy to use and streamlines Direct Tax-related processes. It also brings all Income Tax-related information in one place.
Posting a clip of the video, Income Tax India wrote on X that:
"The New Income Tax website is here.
✅ Simpler to navigate and faster to use.
✅ One place to access all Income Tax related information.
✅ Meet Kar Saathi, your AI companion to help make your Direct Tax related journeys easier."
A user said, “Another upgrade rolled out just ahead of the ITR season, Hopefully, stability this time won’t remain a work in progress [sic].”
Last month, while speaking at the launch event of ‘PRARAMBH’ - an outreach and facilitation initiative aimed at ensuring a smooth and taxpayer-friendly transition to the new Income Tax Act, 2025 - Central Board of Direct Taxes Chairman Ravi Agrawal mentioned Kar Saathi. He said, “This AI-enabled chatbot will provide round-the-clock assistance to taxpayers through the department's website.”
He added that "digital services, including a new website and guidance tools, will be rolled out in phases to ensure a seamless and technology-driven experience.”
Pointing at the citizen-first approach, Agrawal said the initiative embodies the principle of Nagrik Devo Bhava, aiming to make tax administration more transparent, responsive, and sensitive to taxpayers’ needs. He explained that PRARAMBH would act as a link between reform and awareness, helping ensure a smooth, inclusive, and taxpayer-friendly shift to the new system.
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