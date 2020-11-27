Should you file ITR for income below basic exemption limit?

I presume that interest is the only source of her income and she does not have any other income. Generally, one does not have to file Income Tax Return (ITR) as long as the aggregate of income from all the sources taken together before various deductions does not exceed the basic exemption limit. The basic exemption limits is ₹2.50 lakh for taxpayers who are below sixty years of age. For those between 60 years and 80 years the applicable basic exemption limit is ₹3 lakh and those over 80 years it is ₹5 lakh. So as long as your wife's total income does not exceed the basic exemption limit applicable to her based on her age, there is no problem even if she does not file her return of income.