Filing ITR 2025: As ITR forms 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 are notified, check which form applies to you

The income tax department has now notified ITR (income tax return) forms 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5. On April 29, the department notified ITR-1 (sahaj) and ITR-4 (sugam). This was followed by notifying ITR form 3 on April 30. Later, ITR forms 5 and 2 were notified on May 1 and May 3, respectively. These reurn forms are meant to be used for filing income tax returns (ITR) for FY 2024-25.

Let us understand which income tax return form applies to you based on the category you fall under.

Income Tax Return (ITR) Forms: A roundup ITR-1: This form is meant for resident individual with total income of upto ₹50 lakh. The sources of income include salary/ pension, income from one house property (excluding cases where loss is brought forward), income from other sources (like interest from savings accounts, fixed deposits) and agricultural income (up to ₹5,000 only).

You are not eligible if you are director in a company, and invested in unlisted equity shares during previous year, have income from business or profession or residents having foreign assets or foreign income or capital gains more than permitted threshold with LTCG under section 112A more than ₹1.25 lakh or having carried forward/ brought forward losses.

ITR-2: ITR-2 can be filed by individuals or HUFs who are not eligible to file ITR-1 (Sahaj). Taxpayers who do not have income from profit and gains of business or profession and also do not have income from profits and gains of business or profession in the nature of interest, salary, bonus and commission or remuneration, by whatever name called, due to, or received by him from a partnership firm.

Or those who have the income of another person such as spouse, minor child to be clubbed with their income if income to be clubbed falls in any of the above categories.

ITR-3: The ITR-3 form is meant for individuals and HUFs engaged in business or profession, requiring the maintenance of elaborate books of accounts. This category includes working professionals such as doctors, advocates and CAs., whose income is calculated based on actual profits

ITR-4: ITR-4 can be filed by a Resident Individual / HUF / Firm (other than LLP) who has income not exceeding ₹50 Lakh during the FY, income from Business and Profession which is computed on a presumptive basis u/s 44AD, 44ADA or 44AE, income from Salary/Pension, one House Property, Agricultural Income (up to ₹ 5000) and other Sources.

ITR-5: This income tax form can be used to file ITR by a person being a firm, Limited Liability Partnership (LLP), Association of Persons (AOP), Body of Individuals (BOI), Artificial Juridical Person (AJP)