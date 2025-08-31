Filing ITR for 1st time? Income Tax Dept shares detailed guide to register on e-filing portal

ITR filing: Whether you're a salaried individual, freelancer, or have just entered the job market, filing income tax returns (ITR) for the first time may seem complicated. The Income Tax Department has frequently shared tips and methods for filing tax returns conveniently and quickly.

Before filing ITR, it is essential for taxpayers to register on the Income Tax portal. In order to make the filing process smooth and convenient, the Income Tax Department shared a detailed guide on registering on the ITR portal.

The department posted a video on the social media platform X detailing a step-by-step guide to register on the e-portal.

Steps to register on the ITR portal Step 1: Go to the official website of the Income Tax Department — www.incometax.gov.in. Click on the ‘Register’ button in the top right corner of the homepage.

Step 2: On the user type tab, choose ‘Taxpayer’ and click ‘Continue.’

Step 3: In the ‘PAN’ option, enter the Permanent Account Number and click ‘Validate.’ Please note, you must have a PAN linked to Aadhaar.

Step 4: After giving the PAN details, enter the one-time password you will receive on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number and click ‘Continue.’

Step 5: Provide basic information, including full name, date of birth, gender and residential status. After entering these details, select ‘Continue.’

Step 6: Enter contact details such as a valid contact number, a valid e-mail ID and complete residential address. Click ‘Continue.’

Step 7: You will receive two separate six-digit OTPs on your provided contact number and email ID. Verify your contact details, and enter the OTPs in the respective fields. If you didn't receive OTPs, click on ‘Resend OTP.’

Step 8: Review all the information provided so far. If everything is correct, click on ‘Confirm’ to proceed.

Step 9: Create a strong password and confirm your login credentials. Then, enter the same password again to confirm. Finally, set a personalised login message. This step helps confirm that you're on the official income tax website and not a phishing website.

Password policy While entering your new password, be careful of the password policy:

It should be at least 8 characters and at most 14 characters

It should include both uppercase and lowercase letters.

It should contain a number.

It should have a special character (e.g. @#$%). Step 10: Click on ‘Register.’ Your e-Filing account is created, and you will be taken to the login page.