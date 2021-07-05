Filing ITR? Know how to claim tax deduction for covid related expenses

"Apart from the medical insurance policies some of the policies are also launched by the insurance companies which covers only corona related expenses. Premium paid for those policies are also entitled for deduction under section 80D, provided that the premium should be paid by any other mode other than cash. Therefore, we can say that an Individual can claim deduction under section 80D in respect of insurance premium paid on corona-related insurance policy up to the amount specified in the said section," said Kapil Rana, founder & chairman, HostBooks Ltd.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}