Filing ITR: Over 3.24 lakh individuals filed tax returns for income of ₹1 crore & above till March 31

The latest data on income tax website shows that a total of 3.24 lakh individuals filed their income tax return for over ₹1 crore before March 31, 2025. Out of these, a total of 2.97 lakh individuals filed their tax return for income between ₹one to five crore.

Taxpayers who filed their income tax returns (ITR) between ₹5-10 crore are 16,797 and those who filed their income tax returns for more than ₹10 crore are 10,184, shows the latest data on Income Tax (I-T) portal.

When we collate the overall data including companies, firms, HUFs, trusts, association of persons, government bodies and local authorities, total number of tax filers who filed over ₹one crore return are over 4.68 lakh. These include over 3.89 lakh whose income was in the range of ₹1-5 crore.

Over 36,000 had their income in the range of ₹5-10 crore and 43,000 had their income above ₹10 crore.

Income No of individuals Between 1-5 crore 2,97,086 Between 5-10 crore 16,797 Above 10 crore 10,184 Total 3,24,067

(Source: eportal.incometax.gov.in)

Total returns filed There are a total of 14.01 crore registered users on the income tax India website. Out of these, individual users are 12.91 crore.

Total number of individual users who are registered and who have linked their Aadhaar are over 11.86 crore.

Total number of returns filed upto March 31 during FY 2024-25 are 9.19 crore and number of e-verified returns stand at 8.64 crore.

There has been considerable growth in the number of income tax returns filed in FY25 over FY24 with respect to ITR forms i.e., ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-3, ITR-4 and ITR-5.

With respect to ITR-2, there was a growth of 34.69 percent in FY 2025. For ITR-1, there was a marginal increase of 0.54 percent, and for ITR-3, there was 16.66 percent increase.

Overall, there was 7.81 percent growth when all income tax forms are viewed cumulatively.