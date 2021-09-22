Filing tax returns? Avoid these three errors at all costs

For instance, for a person with income from salary or pension, one house property, and sources including interest from deposit, gifts, and dividend, amounting to less than ₹50 lakh, ITR-1 is applicable. Now, say, a salaried individual with no other income has incurred long-term capital gains (LTCG) of ₹40,000 in the financial year. The person may believe that since LTCG below ₹1 lakh is tax-exempt, he or she can opt for ITR-1 as there is no other income to report besides salary. However, this can land the person in trouble.