Why married couples should be allowed to file taxes jointly
Summary
- India's taxation framework focuses on individual income. Unlike other nations that integrate family structures into tax laws, India's system remains limited
The taxation framework in India primarily focuses on individuals whose income is being assessed on an individual basis. Income earned from jointly owned property is taxed proportionately among co-owners based on their share in the ownership. There are, however, certain concepts such as clubbing of income or the concept of a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), but these concepts have very limited applicability.