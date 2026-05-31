Filing your ITR isn't just about paying taxes: 5 other benefits you should know

Most taxpayers view income tax return (ITR) filing as an annual compliance exercise that helps them meet their tax obligations and avoid penalties. However, the importance of filing an ITR often goes beyond simply reporting income and paying taxes to the government.

As the ITR filing season is underway, taxpayers should know that a filed ITR can serve as an important financial document that may prove useful in multiple situations such as loan approvals and visa application. Here are the top five key benefits of filing your return on time.

Carry forward capital losses Capital losses on listed shares can be carried forward for up to eight assessment years, provided you file your ITR within the prescribed deadline or else you would lose the benefit. These losses can be used to reduce future capital gains and lower your tax liability.

While carried-forward long-term losses can be used to offset only long-term gains in subsequent years, short-term capital loss(STCL) can be set off against both short-term capital gains and long-term capital gains.

Get faster loan approvals Filing an ITR every year can increase your loan eligibility. A filed return is considered by banks and other financial institutions as evidence of income, financial stability, and ability to repay the loan.

However, it is crucial to submit your ITR on time and without any error because any discrepancies or non-filing can cause the rejection of loan applications, according to ClearTax. If you are applying home home loans or personal loans, lenders may ask you to show ITRs for at least 3 years to process these applications. This rule applies to both self-employed and salaried individuals.

Claim tax refunds The only way to get a refund of overpaid taxes is by filing your tax return. If your tax burden in India is less than the taxes you have already paid in form of tax deducted at source (TDS) or advance tax during the financial, then your can claim a return in your income tax form.

This also applies if the taxpayer has invested in tax-saving plans like the Public Provident Fund (PPF), the National Pension Scheme (NPS), or Equity-Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS). Once the refund amount is calculated during the process of ITR filing, it will be processed and transferred to the linked bank account.

Apply for visa with an ease Applying for a visa in most countries requires proof of your financial capability and your filed tax returns serves this exact purpose. It can help prove your stability, especially for countries with strict visa guidelines. Applying for the same without a filed ITR can lead to the rejection of the application.

For instance, if you plan to visit the USA, you must submit filed ITRs for the last three years as a part of the application process, according to information available on ClearTax. Such a document can make the visa application process smoother and increase approval chances.

Build financial credibility A consistent ITR filing record helps establish financial credibility, as it demonstrates a transparent and documented income history.

This can be beneficial when dealing with banks, financial institutions, landlords, business partners or government authorities, who may require proof of income and financial standing for various purposes.

ITR filing deadlines for FY 2025–26 (AY 2026–27) The specific ITR filing deadlines for the fiscal year are broken down below, unless extended by the Income Tax Department: