Filing your ITR? Know these rules regarding clubbing of income

In certain situations clubbing provisions do not apply. In case the transfer of assets has happened with adequate consideration. For instance, if a husband transfers a property valued at ₹15 lakh to his wife, and the wife gives him her jewellery of equal value, any income from the house will be considered as the wife’s income and not the husband’s. Apart from this, the asset is transferred before marriage, no income will be clubbed even after marriage, since the relation of husband and wife should exist both at the time of transfer of asset and at the time of accrual of income. And if on the date of accrual of income, transferee is not the spouse of the transferor (i.e., the relation of husband and wife does not exist), clubbing will not happen. Clubbing of income is only applicable at the first level of income. Therefore, if the money earned from investment made in name of, say, the wife is reinvested and earns an income, that income will be treated as the wife’s and not the husband’s. Such income need not to be clubbed.