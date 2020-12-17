Filing your tax return? Don’t forget to claim excess TDS

NEW DELHI : Tax deducted at source (TDS) is applicable on various types of incomes during a financial year. It is, however, important that you compare the TDS paid with the actual tax liability during a year to avoid paying taxes in excess of what you should.

"Tax is required to be deducted at the time of payment or at the time of credit whichever is earlier. There may be circumstances in which tax deducted is more than the actual tax liability of a person. In that case in order to claim the amount of excess tax deducted a person is required to file income tax return (ITR) it would not be automatically refunded by the income tax department," said Kapil Rana, founder and chairman, HostBooks Ltd.

Also Read | Finally, good news on white-collar jobs

For example if a person has sold a property worth more than ₹50 lakh, the buyer is required to deduct a TDS at the rate of 1% (0.75% for transactions carried out during 14 May, 2020, to 31 March, 2021) and deposit it in the name of the seller. “After deduction of TDS, the buyer of the property has to deposit the TDS to the government account by way of filing Form 26QB. After filing Form 26QB, the buyer is required to issue the TDS certificate in Form 16B to the seller. Thus, if the seller has to claim back the TDS so deducted by the buyer under Section 194IA, he needs to furnish Form 16B," said Harsh Bhuta, partner of Bhuta Shah & Co LLP.

There are various incomes on which TDS is applicable under different sections of income tax act such as salary income, interest income, payment of rent by certain individuals. TDS details are mentioned in form 26AS of a taxpayer.

So, before filing income tax return one needs to carefully check TDS reported in form 26AS.

Tax is deducted at source at the time of payment or at the time of credit, whichever occurs earlier. At times, a higher TDS is levied in case you have received advance income for the next financial year. “As per the Income Tax Act, one can claim credit for TDS on income that is paid or accrued in the same financial year as the TDS is deducted. However, at times one may get paid in advance, for income which may not belong to the same financial year. Then, the portion of TDS relating to the income belonging to another financial year will have to be carried forward to the next financial year in which the income is actually earned," said Bhuta.

In the schedule TDS/TCS of the income tax return, there is a column of unclaimed TDS/TCS brought forward which has two sub-columns that is the financial year in which TDS/TCS was deducted and amount brought forward. The taxpayer can input the details in these columns.

In case you face difficulties in filing tax return on your own, take help of tax experts or online portals.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via