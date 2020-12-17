Filing your tax return? Don’t forget to claim excess TDS

Tax is deducted at source at the time of payment or at the time of credit, whichever occurs earlier. At times, a higher TDS is levied in case you have received advance income for the next financial year. “As per the Income Tax Act, one can claim credit for TDS on income that is paid or accrued in the same financial year as the TDS is deducted. However, at times one may get paid in advance, for income which may not belong to the same financial year. Then, the portion of TDS relating to the income belonging to another financial year will have to be carried forward to the next financial year in which the income is actually earned," said Bhuta.