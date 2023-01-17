Filmy dialogues and finance lessons – a recap of the high drama in 2022

No movie article is complete without a Shah Rukh Khan movie. In Jab Tak Hai Jaan, he tells Katrina Kaif, “Har ishq ka ek waqt hota hai. Woh hamara waqt nahi tha par iska yeh matlab nahi hai ki woh ishq nahi tha" (Every love has its own time; that time was not ours; but it doesn’t mean that we were not in love). 2022 was a year when trends changed. Growth stocks made way for value. PSUs (public sector undertakings) and old economy names made a comeback. Domestic funds outperformed the international ones. A lot of investors have been asking if they should move from growth to value, or international to domestic. Every strategy and asset class has its time. A wrong time doesn’t make an asset class bad. The holding power is a superpower.

