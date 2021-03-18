Finally...finality on taxation of software payments to non-residents

The SC reiterated that withholding tax liability does not arise when the recipient is not liable to pay income tax in India, i.e. when there is no income chargeable to tax in India, in context of the matter under discussion. It also affirmed that the taxpayer cannot be penalized because of retrospective amendments. It held that the law does not demand the impossible. Liability to withholding tax cannot be fastened upon the taxpayer by virtue of retrospective amendments in the Act. It also negated the contention that treaty benefits should not be evaluated at withholding stage.

