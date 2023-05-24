Decoding crypto reporting requirements in new income tax return forms3 min read . Updated: 24 May 2023, 11:11 PM IST
A key concern of taxpayers has been around treatment of losses from the sale of crypto
A key concern of taxpayers has been around treatment of losses from the sale of crypto
The government has finally, via the Finance Act of 2022, included taxation of cryptocurrencies or virtual digital assets (VDA) in the Income Tax Act and laid out some key aspects around how much tax one has to pay on the gains, whether losses can be set off and which expenses to claim as deduction from gains arising from the sale of cryptocurrencies.