Finance Bill amendment lays minimum equity norms to tax big-ticket Ulips

Gautam Nayak, partner, CNK and Associates LLP, says, “Budget 2021 made Ulips with annual premiums over ₹2.5 taxable on par with equity mutual funds. However, the amendment to the Finance Bill further specifies that such Ulips need to either have 65% of their assets in equity if they are directly investing in stocks or 90% of their assets in equity if they are investing indirectly in stocks through instruments such as ETFs (on par with fund-of-funds). If they fail to meet these conditions, returns in them will be treated as capital gains from any other asset. Hence, they will be taxed at slab rate if held for less than three years and at 20% with indexation if held for longer."

