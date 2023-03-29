Finance bill and the resultant MLD Meltdown

Converting the MLDs to plain vanilla non-convertible debentures (NCDs) by changing in the terms of the MLD to plain NCDs, so as to escape the new tax provision. NCDs offer a fixed interest rate and have a fixed maturity date. Gains on NCDs (not the interest amount) is taxable at 10% after holding it for more than 12 months while the interest would be charged at tax slab rates and TDS deduction. Early redemption of MLDs, which can be done either by exercise of call option, if provided in the issue terms, or through early redemption/ buy-back, subject to a minimum 12 month holding (as per Sebi regulations). By doing so before 1 April , one can still benefit from older tax rules.